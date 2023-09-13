Court accepts Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema’s request for treatment at hospital

LAHORE : An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Thursday ordered jail authorities to get the PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid and Umar Sarfraz Cheema treated at hospital for their health issues.

Anti-Terrorism Court Administrator Judge Abhar Gul Khan approved request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former minister Dr Yasmin Rashid for her treatment.

Rashid had sought permission to get her examined for cancer at the Services Hospital, on which the court ordered jail authorities to conduct her cancer tests at the Services Hospital.

In this regard, the court asked that the prison authorities to take Rashid to the hospital for a cancer test. It should be noted that Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Rashid is in jail in the May 9 arson and siege cases.

Separately, the anti-terrorism court of Ab har Gul Khan ordered PTI leader and former Punjab Governor Umar Sarfaraz Cheema to be transferred to the hospital for treatment.

There has been significant progress in the petition for the treatment of PTI leader and former governor Cheema. Lawyers had filed an application on behalf of Cheema, in which it was said that PTI leader was presented in court in a wheelchair.

They said their client was suffering from other ailments including back pain and the court permission was required for his treatment outside the jail.

Administrator Judge Gul, accepting petition filed by Cheema for treatment, ordered the jail authorities to immediately conduct a check-up of former governor at the hospital.

It should be noted that former governor Cheema is in jail in May 9 arson cases.

