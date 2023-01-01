Court adjourns hearing of Toshakhana case till May 3

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The hearing of the Toshakhana case against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan put off till May 3 without any court proceeding on Saturday.

The court hearing of the case could not be held today as Additional Sessions Judge Hamayun Dilawar has gone on leave.

Barrister Gohar Ali and Khalid Chaudhry Advocate appeared before the court to represent Imran Khan.

Today was the first hearing of the Toshakhana case after its transfer to the new judge.

The case was shifted to Judge Hamayun after the transfer of Judge Zafar Iqbal.

The Election Commission of Pakistan on November 22, 2022 sent the Toshakhana reference to the trial court for initiating criminal proceedings against former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan under sections 137, 170 and 167 of the Election Act, 2017.