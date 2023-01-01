Court extends Imran’s bail in foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD (TLTP): A banking court in Islamabad has extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till January 31 in the foreign funding case.

Banking Court Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen conducted hearing on the plea of Imran Khan for granting him the exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds. The TLTP learnt that Imran Khan’s lawyer told the court that on January 3, Imran Khan underwent a medical check-up, adding that the doctors had advised him bed rest for two more weeks.

He added that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had also been asked that it could come to Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence for investigation. Imran Khan’s lawyer pleaded with the court to grant him further two-week exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds. The special prosecutor contended that Imran Khan was running the political affairs, but he did not appear before the court. He requested the court to reject Imran Khan’s plea for exemption from personal appearance.

“Neither does Imran Khan appear before court, nor is he being investigated. Apart from surety bonds, Imran Khan has not followed a single court order,” he stated. “Why is Imran Khan not being investigated? Why should Imran Khan’s interim bail decision not be withdrawn?” the court questioned. “Imran Khan wants to be investigated, but there are many reasons for not appearing before the court. He will appear before the court as soon as the doctors give him the permission,” Imran Khan’s lawyer told the court.

“The court should approve the extension in the bail of Imran Khan,” he pleaded. Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi pointed out that it was not possible for the investigation officer to go to Lahore to investigate. “It is the duty of the investigation officer to conduct investigation. The court will not give any direction,” the court remarked. Other accused in the case including Amir Mehmood Kiani and Saifullah Niazi also appeared before the court.