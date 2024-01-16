Court orders release of Sheikh Rashid

F.P. Report

RAWALPNDI : An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Saturday ordered the release of veteran politician and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid after it accepted his post-arrest bail application in a May 9 violence case in lieu of a surety bond of Rs0.2 million.

Rashid had been taken into custody from the courtroom on January 16, 2024 after his interim bail application was rejected.

The veteran politician had been arrested in the case of planning an attack on the office of an intelligence organization on May 9.

He is expected to be released from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail today.