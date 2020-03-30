COVID-19 lockdown: 5,663 cases registered in Punjab over Section 144 violation

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A total of 5,663 cases have been registered in Punjab over the violation of Section 144 — which was imposed on March 15 as part of the coronavirus lockdown — and against hoarders and profiteers, police said Monday.

According to a police spokesperson, 153 cases have been filed over the violation of the Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act. Further action was being taken against those artificially increasing the prices of and hoarding essential food and daily use items.

In addition, police took action against 57 shops and four restaurants for violating Section 144, the spokesperson said, adding that 26,401 people had been checked so far at the 1,282 check-posts set up earlier.

Inspector-General of Police for Punjab Shoaib Dastagir in this regard instructed the regional and district police officers to speed up action against those violating the law and ensure that officers and personnel assigned on field duty adhered to preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 15, the Punjab government had announced the imposition of Section 144 throughout the province for three weeks after new cases of the novel virus were reported.

All educational institutions in the province were to remain closed and the teaching staff would also not be permitted to enter schools, colleges, and universities. The provincial government has decided to keep parks, zoos, and picnic points closed for the public.