CPEC is the symbol of Pak-China friendship: Ghulam Sarwar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador, Yao Jang called on Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, on Friday.

During the meeting, Yao Jang declared that he will ask Chinese investors to invest in the field of oil and gas exploration.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan claimed that this meeting was quite positive and encouraging. He also emphasized the cooperation between two countries.

He said that CPEC is the symbol of china Pakistan friendship. He added that Chinese investors, who are interested in oil and gas exploration, will be provided with all incentives. During the meeting South North pipeline was also discussed.