Crackdown against gas theft continued

F.P. Report

LAHORE: During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 70 connections while imposing fine of Rs.2.78 million and 123 under billing cases processed. In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 07 connections on illegal use of gas, another 03 connections on the use of compressor.

In Bahawalpur, the regional team disconnected 01 connection on illegal use of gas, another 03 connections on the use of compressor and 27 under billing cases processed. Rs. 6,000 Booked against under billing cases.

The company disconnected 18 connections on illegal use of gas and 07 under billing cases have been processed in Multan and amount of Rs 0.064 Million have been booked against gas theft and under billing cases. In Sheikhupura, 09 connections were disconnected by the region and 42 under billing cases processed, the team also booked Rs.2.558 million against gas theft and under billing cases. SNGPL’s team in Mardan disconnected 04 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections, the team also booked Rs.0.0475 million against gas theft.

The regional team in Gujranwala, 03 meters were disconnected on the use of compressor while another 01 on illegal use of gas and 31 under billing cases processed. The region also imposed fine of Rs.0.1122 million on under billing cases. The company disconnected 09 connections on illegal use of gas in Islamabad. In Sahiwal, 02 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas, another 01 connection on the use of compressor.

The regional team in Faisalabad disconnected 01 connection on illegal use of gas, another 02 connections on the use of compressor and 16 under billing cases have been processed. In Gujrat, the company disconnected 06 connections on illegal use of gas.