Lucky Cement awarded for Best Corporate Report – 2022

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited has won the Best Corporate Report Award in the Cement Sector Category at the “Best Corporate & Sustainability Report Awards Ceremony – 2022”. The recognition was jointly announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP).

At this occasion, Mr. Atif Kaludi, Chief Financial Officer of Lucky Cement Limited said, “At Lucky Cement Limited, we consider governance, compliance, ethics, and transparency as the foundational principles of our business model.

This recognition further reaffirms our unwavering dedication to upholding transparency and accountability in all aspects of our operations.” He further added, “The adoption of the International Integrated Reporting Framework in our report is a testament of our commitment to keeping our stakeholders well informed with all of our business operations and their performance. This recognition underscores our ongoing efforts to enhance transparency for all our stakeholders through our reporting.”

The award represent the Company’s commitment to having the best corporate practices and governance, reflected by the stringent policies for IT, whistle-blowing, social responsibility, investor grievances, and safety record at the Company. Furthermore, the comprehensive disclosure of the Company’s operational environment, strategic objectives, risk management, and governance processes provided firm grounds for securing this recognition. ICAP and ICMAP have been organizing the Best Corporate & Sustainability Report (BCSRA) Awards Ceremony since 2000.

This recognition has been instrumental in encouraging entities to follow transparency in preparing their annual reports according to the international best practices. The objective of the award is to encourage the publication of timely, accurate, informative, and well-presented annual reports for investors, regulators and other stakeholders and to recognize as well as honor such organizations for the exemplary achievement in producing such high-quality reports.