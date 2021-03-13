Cricketer Wahab Riaz welcomes baby boy with emotional note

F.P. Report

LAHOREL Pakistan’s Test cricketer and Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz welcomed a baby boy with an emotional twitter post.

While sharing this happy news through his message on Twitter, Wahab told his friends and fans that he has named his newborn son Sikander in memory of his late father.

The fast bowler shared a picture of his late father and wrote: “ALLAH has blessed me with a baby boy, Alhamdullilah. Once again Sikandar is back in my life. Sikandar has and will always be a part of me since I started. Love u Abbu missing u the most.”

His friends from the field, including cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Ahmed Shahzad, Sharjeel Khan, Bilawal Bhatti, Mir Hamza, Umar Gul, Junaid Khan, Salman Butt, and Umar Akmal congratulated him and prayed for his son’s long and healthy life.

Wahab Riaz already has two daughters Eshal and Hoorain and he frequently shares their pictures on social media.

It merits here to mention that Wahab Riaz was nominated as the caretaker Sports Minister of Punjab earlier this year and he assumed his charge as Sports Advisor Minister after finishing the eighth season of PSL.