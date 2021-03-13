PAC summons SC registrar over no audit for 10 years

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday summoned the Supreme Court (SC) registrar over no audit for 10 years.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Noor-ul-Amin Mengal also attended the PAC meeting.

“The PAC had sought the details from the CDA about the plots obtained by judges, parliamentarians, cabinet members and the National Assembly and Senate staff,” PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan said.

He also admonished the CDA chairman for not submitting the details.

“The PAC had also sought the list of the apartment owners at One Constitution Avenue and their money trail. Tell us who were the bureaucrats, judges, generals and politicians that bought apartments at One Constitution Avenue,” he added.

“Also find out from where they got the money to buy the apartments,” he directed.

The PAC also expressed its displeasure over the absence of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi in the meeting.

“The PCB chairman seems to consider himself from the elite class,” PAC member Rohale Asghar said.