Crimes drastically decreased in Kabul: Kabul Police

KABUL (Tolo News): Kabul police headquarters said that arrests of serious criminals continues, and the Kabul police have arrested over 81 people accused of various felonies in the past month.

According to Khalid Zadran, the spokesman to the Kabul police chief, the scale of crimes have declined recently, and added that headquarters is striving to further tighten security in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

“In the last one month, Kabul Police arrested 42 people accused of theft, 17 people accused of car robbery, 9 people accused of armed robbery and 13 others accused of burglary in Kabul,” said Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief.

Security analysts believe that professional people will play a key role in ensuring security in the country.

“The presence of specialists and committed people is the key to ensuring security. I hope that the government will employee professional people in the security sector,” said Said Afghanyar, a military analyst.

“Professional people should be employed in the security sector and the process of attorneys should be transparent. The courts should act based on law not on bribery and reference,” Said Asadullah Nadim, a military analyst.

Meanwhile, Kabul residents are worried about the existence of crime in the city and urged the authorities to pay further attention to the issue.

“There are still some serious crimes occurring in some areas of Kabul. We ask the Islamic Emirate to eradicate the crimes,” said Abdul Mobin, resident of Kabul.

“There are still some felonies happening in Kabul but not as much as in the past. We want these felonies to be come to zero,” said Muhammad Nasir, a resident of Kabul.

According to Kabul police headquarters, nearly 400 people who were professionally trained are employed in different police districts of Kabul.