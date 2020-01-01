Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan is arriving in Islamabad on a day-long official visit tomorrow (Thursday).

The Crown prince will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ambassador Moazzam Ahmad Khan said the two leaders will discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries and to exchange views on matters of mutual interest and regional and global situation.

He expressed confidence that the visit of Crown Prince would further strengthen bonds of friendship between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The expected visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is considered to be most important in the context of Pakistan skipping the Kuala Lumpur summit.

Earlier on December 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan had made a telephone call to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and exchanged views on bilateral relations.

Matters of mutual interest, regional, international affairs and other issues came under discussion during the telephonic conversation.

The two leaders had also discussed ways of further deepening bilateral cooperation in all spheres and agreed to maintain close consultations on regional and international issues.

Earlier on October 4, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would invest five billion dollars in an oil refinery project in Pakistan, an Arab News had reported.