CTD arrests 800 Afghans during Islamabad search operation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The counter-terrorism department (CTD) and intelligence agencies, in their joint search operation conducted in different areas of Islamabad such as Bhara Kahu, Tarnol, Mehr Abadian, Golra, Shams Colony and other areas on Sunday, rounded up 800 Afghan nationals.

However, 400 Afghans were later set free when they showed to them their proofs of residence.

The CTD officials told media that of total 800 persons taken into custody, 375 did not have any document with them.

These Afghan nationals, they added, would be deported to their country while 25 Afghans would remain in custody so long as their documents were not verified.

The officials said that lists of the Afghan citizens, having a criminal background, had been compiled prior to the operation.

They went on to say that several criminals were also arrested during the operation.

They said that such operations would continue in future also.