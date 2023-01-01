Anti-polio drive targets 40mn children

LAHORE (Web Desk) : A countrywide anti-polio campaign is commencing from Monday in which over 40 million children will be administered polio vaccine along with the supplementary dose of vitamin A.

Talking about anti-polio campaign in the country, caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan urged parents to fully cooperate with the polio teams and ensure the administration of polio drops to their children.

“Eradication of polio from the country is responsibility of every citizen. Incidence of polio has been reduced to only a few areas of the country.

The health minister said that the global certification requires that no polio case emerges for the three consecutive years.

He urged the educated people to create awareness among masses about the crippling disease.