Culprits of Shangla attack will be brought to justice: Mohsin Naqvi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that the real culprits of Shangla attack will be brought to justice.

He gave the assurance to the special investigation team that came from China during a meeting at the Chinese embassy in Islamabad.

The Interior Minister briefed the Chinese investigation team about the progress made so far in the investigation into the incident.

Measures pertaining to the protection of Chinese nationals and overall security were also discussed on the occasion.

The Interior Minister also met with the Chinese Ambassador and updated him on the probe into Shangla incident.