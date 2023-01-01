Culture Beat: Chinese artist’s works to be exhibited in France

BEIJING : Chinese artist Wang Xinman’s series of artworks on protecting biodiversity are on display at the international contemporary art fair Art Shopping in Carousel at the Louvre, France, starting from October 20.

Wang is known to the world through installation works, mixed-material paintings, global art competitions and exhibitions, telling the story of China’s biodiversity protection, and showing the efforts of Chinese ecological artists and public participants to protect biodiversity. Wang currently serves as a visiting professor at many universities at home and abroad, and concurrently serves as the executive director of the Project Art Competition hosted by the UNESCO World Academy of Youth Art.

The Art Shopping global contemporary art exhibition is held in spring and autumn in France every year.

At each exhibition, more than 100 art institutions from the world’s top galleries in countries such as France, China, Germany, the UK and South Korea participate in this art event at the Louvre in France.

Courtesy: globaltimes