Culture Beat: Digital arts forum to be held in Beijing

BEIJING : As a forum for telling China’s story and spreading China’s voice, the 2023 China Beijing (International) Audiovisual Conference will be held from August 3 to August 6, 2023.

The conference will gather experts and business leaders from various tracks.

The conference will focus on hot topics in the field of digital audiovisual arts, open a peak dialogue in the field of digital audiovisual arts, and help enhance the conference’s influence on international communication.

This year’s forum will discuss the organic symbiosis between digital audiovisual arts, technology and business, so as to achieve the trinity of empowerment of wisdom, empowerment and strength. The forum will be divided into two parts: a keynote speech and a roundtable forum.

Invited guests will share their views on hot topics such as meta-universe and AI art and digital art IP industry ecology.

All the exciting contents will be included in the special page of Art China, the strategic cooperative media of this year’s forum.

Courtesy: globaltimes