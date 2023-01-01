Six Pakistan players ‘ready to shine’ at The Hundred

Monitoring Desk

Birmingham: Six Pakistani cricketers will be in action in this year’s edition of The Hundred starting today (Tuesday).

Ihsanullah (Oval Invincibles), Shaheen Afridi (Welsh Fire), Haris Rauf (Welsh Fire), Usama Mir (Manchester Originals), Zaman Khan (Manchester Originals), and Shadab Khan (Birmingham Phoenix).

The Pakistani players were all set to make their debuts in the tournament, which is in its third year and will begin at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Earlier this year, Pakistan captain, Babar Azam and wicketkeeper batter Muhammad Rizwan went unsold in The Hundred draft.

Trent Rockets won the men’s competition last year after defeating Manchester Originals in the final match.