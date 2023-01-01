Cyclone Biparjoy converts into depression

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy has converted into a ‘depression’ and now lies over southwest Rajasthan in India and southeast Sindh (Tharparker), Met Office said in its report on Saturday.

The cyclone over Rann of Kutch moved further northeastward during last 12 hours near Latitude 24.4°N and Longitude 71.2°E. The associated maximum sustained surface winds are 30-40 Km/hour gusting 50 Km/hour. The system is likely to move further eastward and weaken into a low-pressure area over Rajasthan in India.

Arabian Sea cyclone Biparjoy lashed southeastern districts of Sindh with heavy to very heavy rainfall in last 24 hours with Tharparker district focal point, receiving maximum rain. According to the weather department, Nangarparkar received maximum rainfall of 269mm, Mithi 196mm, Diplo 175mm, Islamkot 143mm, Kaloi 80mm, Chhachhro 44mm, Chhore 28.5mm, Dalhi 25mm rainfall, Badin received 24.2mm rainfall, Hyderabad (city) 10mm, Airport 04mm and Thatta 05mm rainfall.

The Met Office has forecast more rain-thunderstorms with few heavy falls today, accompanied with gusty winds of 30-40 Km/hour, gusting 50 Km/hour, expected in Tharparker, Umerkot and parts of Badin districts. Rain with thunderstorm also expected in Thatta, Sujawal and Mirpurkhas districts of Sindh.

Light rain or drizzle may also be expected in Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Jacobabad and Shikarpur districts today. Balochistan’s fishermen have been advised to resume fishing from today, while Sindh fishermen have been asked to venture into the sea from tomorrow. (INP)