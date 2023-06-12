Female educational officer kills in Landi Kotal

F.P. Report

LANDI KOTAL: A female Assistant Sub Divisional Educational Officer (ASDEO) was stabbed to death by unknown persons here in the teacher’s quarter of Government Girls Primary School Meri Khel, Haji Liaqat Ali Kelley Landi Kotal.

Local police official said that on the information of the girl students who broke the lock of the main gate of the school that the dead body of the ASDEO Rizwana Shaheen was lying in the veranda of the residence brutally killed by unknown assailants.

Although her husband along with her four children (two sons and two daughters) mysteriously disappeared, police said. Getting informed, the police party rushed to the site, took the body to the headquarter hospital and collected evidence of the spot.

Superintendent Police Zia Hassan inspected the spot and said it seemed that the mishap was the cause of domestic dispute however investigation had been called on and every aspect of the event would be examined and soon the killer would be traced. The body was shifted to Peshawar for postmortem and then the body would be handed over to the heir of female teacher’s.

According to the Education Department the murdered Educational Officer was residing in the school quarter with her family and two months back she was transferred from Swat to Landi Kotal subdivision.