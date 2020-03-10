D.I. Khan anti-terrorist operation

Security forces conducted an anti-terrorist operation in Tank District of D.I.Khan on confirmed intelligence report and thwarted a likely terrorist attack. The hideout of terrorists was cordoned off and finding a way out for escape the militants opened fire on security forces, martyring Colonel Mujeebur Rehman. Two terrorists were killed in the operation and large cache of arms and ammunition was removed. In the adjoining restive province of Baluchistan, car of the levy Risaldar Major Naseebullah was targeted with bomb blast. He remained safe in the attack but nine people were injured.

Although in the frontline provinces of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Baluchistan the periodicity of terror incidents has significantly decreased but occasionally militants’ attacks do occur. Border fencing and strict border control management has restricted illegal crossing of border in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa but Pak-Afghan border in Baluchistan is still porous and not properly managed to prevent the entry of militants into Pakistan and there from it is then easy for them to sneak into Khyber Pukhtunkhwa for carrying out attacks on their chosen targets. On entry into Pakistan they easily get morphed with Afghan Refugees, find local handlers to reach their intended targets. Strict border management and intelligence gathering can minimize the chances of militants’ incoming from the soil of Afghanistan. Moreover intelligence based combing operations of the likely sleepers cells are also necessary.