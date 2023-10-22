Dam in Logar at risk of collapse, residents say

Kharwar (TOLOnews): A number of residents of Kharwar district in Logar said that part of the water dam of the district is at risk of collapse due to the increase in the sediments of the recend floods in the reservoir of the dam.

According to them, parts of the land affecting the dam have been taken by land-grabbers in recent years. “The Kharwar Dam needs complete reconstruction, which means that this dam faces the threat of destruction.

If you see the gates of this dam, the stones and the cover of the dam, which were built in the past, are being destroyed and need to be rebuilt,” said Muhibullah Wesal, a resident.

“The technical equipment that existed in the past revolutions has been looted and disabled,” said Nasratullah Akef, another resident.

“People near this dam have started their agricultural work, if it goes further into ruin, it will be a major loss for the people,” said Mohammad Layeq Sahel, a resident.

Some residents of the district want serious attention from the Islamic Emirate to the reconstruction of the dam.

“We call on the Islamic Emirate to help us rebuild this dam. This can damage Logar and Charkh district and is very important for Kharwar,” Hazratullah Abed told Tolonews.

“They should pay serious attention to this dam, which is useful for both Kharwar and will not be damaged in the case of floods,” said Abedullah, a resident.

However, local officials in Logar have announced that 100 million afghanis have been allocated to start reconstruction work on the dam. “More than 100 million Afghanis have been allocated for the Kharwar Dam and its work is underway. This has been volunteered by companies, but it’s not final. Based on the information we have received, hopefully it will begin work next year,” said Rafiullah Samim, head of information and culture in Logar province.

The dam was reportedly built in Kharwar district of Logar during the reign of Mohammad Zahir Shah in Afghanistan.