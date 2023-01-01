Danish air force intercepts Russian bombers headed to Dutch NATO airspace

AMSTERDAM (Reuters): The Danish air force has intercepted two Russian bombers that were identified over Denmark and flying towards the area that the Netherlands monitors for the NATO military alliance, the Dutch Royal Airforce said on Monday.

It added that Dutch F-16s were called into action Monday morning, but the Russian bombers were intercepted before they could enter Dutch NATO airspace and have now turned back.

A spokesperson for the Dutch Royal Airforce said that planes are intercepted if they do not have a unique identifying code, did not provide a flight plan, and if there is no two-way conversation.

He also said that it’s not rare for Russian airplanes to violate a European country’s airspace or approach it.

Reuters could not immediately reach the Danish Ministry for Defence for comment.