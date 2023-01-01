CM Murad announces remission in sentences for prisoners on Independence Day

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday announced a 120-day reduction in the sentences for prisoners on Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day.

In a notification, the provincial government announced a “special remission under Rule 788 of the Sindh Prisons and Corrections Service Rules, 2019 on the recommendations of Inspector General of Prisons, Sindh”.

The reduction in the sentences is granted to the convicted prisoners confined in the various prisons and CF of Sindh.

However, this is not for the prisoners who were granted special remission in their sentences on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha during the current calendar year.

Moreover, remission will also not be applied to prisoners convicted of murder, espionage, subversion, anti-state activities, terrorist activities, rape, kidnapping/abduction, robbery, dacoity and those undergoing sentences under the Foreigners Act 1946.

Last week, President Dr Arif Alvi also announced a 180-day remission in sentences for prisoners under Article 45 of the Constitution.

“Sentences would be remitted for those male prisoners who are aged 65 or above or those who have served at least 15 years of their sentence. Similarly, women prisoners aged 60 or above or those who have served at least 20 years of their sentence will get remission,” read the statement.

Prisoners who were under 18 and had served a third of their sentences would also get remission in sentences.

However, the remission will not apply to those convicted of murder, espionage, terrorism, rape, robbery, theft, kidnapping, financial crimes, anti-state activities and those who caused loss to the national exchequer.

Pakistanis are celebrating the 77th Independence Day on August 14 (today) with fireworks, noisy vuvuzelas, waving flags and green and white clothes.

Buildings and houses across the country have been lit up by bright and colourful lights.

On this day in 1947, Pakistan gained its independence and became a sovereign nation after almost 200 years of British occupancy.