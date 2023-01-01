Dar seeks roadmap for outsourcing of first airport

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday sought a roadmap with timelines to move forward for the outsourcing of the first airport to improve service delivery and match the best international aviation practices in Pakistan.

The minister was chairing a meeting of the steering committee to oversee the outsourcing of airports’ operations, according to a Finance Ministry press release.

Officials of the International Finance Corporation, the transaction advisor, briefed the meeting about the latest status and progress on the matter.

Besides the IFC team, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique; Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa; SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan; and senior officers from Aviation and Finance divisions. (APP)