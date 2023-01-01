Implementation of consistent policies imperative for economic growth, prosperity

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi stressed the need for implementation of consistent policies to bring economic stability in the country.

The SCCI’s acting chief emphasized that the chambers and business community should be consulted before the formation of policies, which would have long-lasting and durable impacts on the national economy and the country will lead toward sustainable development.

Ijaz Khan Afridi was speaking during the study visit of participants of the 37th Mid-Career Management Course of the National Institute of Management Islamabad here at the chamber’s house on Wednesday.

The senior officers’ delegation was led by NIM Islamabad Directing Staff Ms Sema A Khan.

During visit of the senior officers, the SCCI’s former presidents Faud Ishaq, Zahidullah Shinwari, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Sherbaz Bilour, former senior vice presidents Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Imran Khan Mohmand, members of the chamber’s executive committee Haji Ghulam Hussain, Hafaf Ali Khan, Laal Badshah, Monawar Khurshid, Qurat Ul Ain, and Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ihsanullah, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Qaiser Shahzad, NIM senior officers, trader, industrialist and members of business community were present in a large number.

On the occasion, a briefing through a multimedia presentation to NIM senior officers was given regarding the chamber history, important goals, future planning, projects and other important initiatives for welfare of the business community.

During the meeting, the participants asked various queries regarding industrialization in newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, grievances of business community on non-opening of Letter of Credits (LCs), establishment of Special Economic Zones in KP, industrialization, Ease of Doing Business, along with bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The SCCI’s acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi, former presidents Faud Ishaq, Zahidullah Shinwari, Zulfiqar Ali Khan Sherbaz Bilour and others responded to all questions of the participants comprehensively.

Faud Ishaq and Zahidullah Shinwari and others asserted the implementation of consistent and durable policies are essential for industrialization, economic growth and development.

The chamber’s senior members called for taking pragmatic steps for resolving issues pertaining to imports and exports and provision of facilities to existing industries to stabilize the national economy.

The speakers said the economic policies should be framed by making proper consultation with chambers, traders and relevant stakeholders.

They also stressed the need for building of concrete coordination and liaison between government institutions, chambers and the trading community.

Earlier, the SCCI acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi highlighted initiatives that had been made by SCCI for welfare and resolution of traders’ community issues.

He expressed the hope that senior officers and bureaucracy will cooperate with the business community for economic stability and progress in the country.