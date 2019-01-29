Darren Sammy to visit Peshawar on Feb 4

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Peshawar Zalmi have announced that former West Indies Captain Darren Sammy will visit Pakistan for the franchise’s kit and anthem launching ceremony for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season four.

According to a statement released by Zalmi, the ceremony will be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor House in Peshawar on February 4. “Our efforts and hard work have finally paid off as Zalmi returns home,” said franchise owner Javed Afridi in a statement. “Sammy is the most loved International cricketer in Pakistan. We will welcome him wholeheartedly and in the traditional way.”

The tickets for the ceremony will be available online and in the McDonald’s outlet in Peshawar. Alongside Sammy, former Pakistan caption Misbahul Haq, Kamran Akmal, Umar Amin, Umaid Asif, Ibtisam Sheikh and the whole management of Zalmi will take part in the ceremony.