Death toll in flash floods climbs to 38

KABUL (Agencies): The State Ministry for Disaster Management says the death toll in the recent flash floods across central and eastern parts of the country has increased to 38.

In addition, 57 people have been injured in the floods and at least two people are still missing.

According to the ministry, floods affected residents of eight provinces. Officials also said the casualty toll could rise.

More than 900 houses were either partially or completely destroyed in the floods, said Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesperson for the ministry.

According to reports, Maidan Wardak was hit the hardest by the floods. the recent floods have caused most of the casualties and damages to the residents of Maidan Wardak province. Other provinces also affected were Kabul, Khost, Paktia, Kunar, Nuristan, Ghazni, and Nangarhar.

Many of the affected families meanwhile say they have not received any assistance so far from the government.

In the meantime, the Islamic Emirate has pointed out that they will use all available facilities to deal with victims’ problems.

Afghanistan’s meteorological department meanwhile has warned of heavy rain and flash floods across 17 central and eastern provinces on Monday and Tuesday.

The affected provinces are Bamiyan, Ghor, Daikundi, Logar, Khost, Paktia, Paktika, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Laghman, Maidan Wardak, Kabul, Parwan, Kunar, Ghazni, Kapisa, and Zabul.

The weather service estimates as much as 40 mm of rain can be expected in some areas.