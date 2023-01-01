Hanafi: IEA to implement balanced uplift plans

KABUL (Agencies): Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs in a meeting with a group of scholars and influential people of Sar-e-Pul province said that there are many development programs that will be implemented in all parts of the country in a fair manner.

A statement from the office of the Prime Minister said that Mullah Mohammad Nader Haqjo, deputy governor, and Mawlavi Mohammad Sadiq Hakimi, revenue director of Sar-e-Pul who spoke on behalf of the scholars and influential figures expressed their contentment about the improved security and the establishment of the Islamic system in the country.

They said that the local officials have continually worked for addressing the problems of the public and providing better services for everyone in the province.

Sar-e-Poul is a mineral-rich province that was neglected by the previous administration; however, now that the Islamic Emirate has gained power, there is a need for the implementation of development projects and investments in various areas, according to scholars.

Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi praised the sacrifices of the Sar-e-Pul people in Jihad against foreign invaders which resulted in the freedom of Afghanistan, saying that the Islamic Emirate has many development plans that will be implemented in all parts of the country in a balanced manner.