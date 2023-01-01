SCCI sign MoU with BKU Charsadda to strengthen industry-academia linkages

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Bacha Khan University (BKU), Charsadda.

In this regard, a signing ceremony was held at the chamber’s house on Monday, in which SCCI’s acting President Ijaz Khan Afridi and Director, Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), Bacha Khan University Charsadda, Dr Hamid Ali Khan.

Manager, Office of Research Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) Zia ur Rehman and SCCI’s Secretary General Sajjad Aziz were also present during the signing event.

Ijaz Khan Afridi while terming the signing MoU with Bacha Khan University Charsadda as a milestone step toward strengthening industry-academia linkages said SCCI has started a series of MoUs with public and private sector universities.

He elaborated that the MoU aims at equipping graduates and young students’ technical skills besides completion of their academic career so that it will enable them to get instant employment opportunities in markets.

The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)’s acting chief stressed the need to provide a proper platform to youth for utilization of their abilities efficiently and continue playing a role in the country’s economic prosperity and progress.

Hamid Ali Khan on the occasion briefed about ORIC, administrative and academic matters of Bacha Khan University Charsadda in an elaborated manner.