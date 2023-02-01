Deepika Padukone opens up about navigating Bollywood’s nepotism landscape

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: In a recent interview with Vogue magazine, Deepika Padukone, the acclaimed Bollywood actress, opened up about her journey in the film industry, reflecting on the challenges she faced as an outsider. Since her debut in Farah Khan’s “Om Shanti Om” alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Padukone has taken bold steps to carve her niche in the industry.

Addressing the ongoing debate on nepotism in Bollywood, Padukone acknowledged that dealing with the pressures of being an outsider was an uphill task. “When you were an outsider 15 or 20 years ago, there was no other option,” she shared. The actress highlighted the enduring nature of nepotism, emphasizing that it existed in the past, continues to exist, and will persist in the future. “That was my reality,” she added.

Recalling her early days in the industry, Padukone spoke about the myriad challenges she faced, not only professionally but also personally. As a teenager relocating to a new city without family or friends, she had to navigate the complexities of the industry independently. Despite the difficulties, Padukone emphasized that she never perceived it as a burden at the time.

Looking back at her earlier days, the actress expressed pride in her well-traveled journey. In 2023, Deepika Padukone achieved significant success with two major films, “Pathaan” and “Jawan.” While her role in the latter was brief, playing the wife and mother to Shah Rukh Khan’s characters, she left a lasting impression in the Atlee directorial.

In 2024, Padukone is set to commence the year with Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi thriller “Kalki 2898 AD,” featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Additionally, she will join Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe in “Singham Again,” portraying a fierce and intense cop named Shakti Shetty. Despite her achievements, Padukone continues to reflect on her early struggles and the journey of charting her own path in the dynamic world of Bollywood.