Defense Day celebrated with zeal in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The 58th defense day was celebrated with national enthusiasm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged areas on Wednesday. The day was dawned with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and eternal peace of all martyrs of Pakistan including the recepients of Nishan-e-Haider, who laid down lives for defense of the country.

From Chitral to D I Khan and Upper Kohistan to South Waziristan districts, people from all 38 districts of KP including senior citizens, academics, farmers, civil society, human rights activists, military personnel, farmers, laborers and media men have presented glowing tributes to all martyrs and ghazis of Pakistan, who rendered matchless sacrifices while fighting against the enemy and aggressive forces during 1948, 1965 and 1971 wars, 1999 Kargil conflict, war against terror and had destroyed the nefarious designs of the enemy.

Civil and military officials, politicians, traders, businessmen, media men, relatives, colleagues and others visited to the residences of martyrs and recipients of Nishan-e-Haider as mark of respect and presented glowing tributes to the defenders of Pakistan. The main function of the day in KP was held at Swabi district where floral wreath was laid at the grave of great hero of Kargil war, Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (NH) and salute was presented to the celebrated officer of Pakistan Army, who embraced Shahadat near Tiger Hills at Kargil on July 5, 1999.

Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed was the first army officer from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who was awarded the prestigious Nishan-e-Haider. Rallies and walks were also held in the province for support of armed forces of Pakistan on Defence Day.

Debate and patriotic songs competitions have been held in educational institutions where students speakers paid rich tributes to defenders of Pakistan including 65 war hero, Major Aziz Bhattai Shaheed (NH). Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed (Nishan-i-Haider) had successfully defended the strategic BRB canal near Lahore for five days where he embraced shahadat after being hit by an enemy tank shell on September 10, 1965.

The newspapers have published special supplements while Radio Pakistan and TV Channels aired special programs paid rich tributes to all martyrs of the 65 war. Senior Defense Analyst and former Security Law and Order Erstwhile Fata (Now Merged Areas), Brigadier (Retd) Mehmood Shah said Pakistan’s security forces had occupied over 1,600 kilometers Indian territory during 65 war and was in strong position to capture Dehli if the imposed war continued for few more days.

Talking to media, he said moral of Indian troops were completely shattered during 65. He said Pakistani forces had reached up to Sutlaj river’s bridge India and can easily occupied Dehli if the war imposed on us by India continued for few more days as PAF and Pakistan Artillery had broken back of the enemy. He said most of enemy officers of 65 war had served with Pakistani commanders during second world war –II and the latter knew about the former so called fighting abilities and skills that helped us to frustrate their evil designs

Squadron Leader Muhammad Mahmood Alam popularly known as M.M. Alam shot-down two enemy hunter aircrafts and damaged three others on 6th September 1965 and destroyed five more enemy hunter aircrafts in less than a minute on September 7th that was unprecedented in Pakistan Air Force’s history. Brigadier Mehmood said India had attacked Pakistan on September 6, 1965 in darkness without warning or declaration of war by violating all agreements, conventions and international laws. He said the whole Pakistani nation stood up with their valiant forces against the coward enemy and defeated Indian forces despite limited resources. Brigadier Mehmood said national songs of Melody Queen, Noor Jehan had infused new spirit of patriotism in the nation during the said war.