‘Defiant’ eunuchs quarantined in police lockup

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Attock police on Friday arrested eunuchs on the charges of defying coronavirus directives. According to police, a team raided a dance party near Mahira Colony and arrested 33 partygoers, including eunuchs.

Lawmen also confiscated seven motorcycles, a car and a sound system of the accused merrymakers. A case has been registered, the police said adding that the law would take its course. Like other parts of the country, Attock district administration imposed Section 144 as part of a comprehensive campaign against coronavirus.

Separately, a group of eunuchs took to the Peshawar Press Club against Tehkal police. Paro, a transgender group leader, said: “Highwaymen loot us when we return from a function while police make fun of our colleagues.

“A group of extortionists has been demanding Rs1 million from us. In such circumstance, how can we commit gunfire. “We make an appeal to the chief minister and provincial police chief to look into the matter.”