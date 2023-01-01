Denmark embassy organizes 2nd Islamabad Marathon

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD:The Embassy of Denmark, in collaboration with ‘Islamabad Run With Us (IRU)’, organized the 2nd Islamabad Marathon with over 1,000 runners who participated in different categories, including 42.2 km marathon, 21.1 km half marathon, 10 km and 5 km for both men and women.



“Danish Ambassador Jakob Linulf and his brother Michael Linulf participated in the 42.2 km marathon. Moreover, to engage and encourage children there was ‘Kids Fun Run’”, said the embassy spokesperson.



“I ran 42 kilometers in the beautiful surroundings of Islamabad. It is very important to inspire people to live a healthier life”, the ambassador said while talking to media persons after the marathon, here on Tuesday.



Answering a question on wind energy, he said that Denmark and Pakistan were committed to working together and helping each other to become greener and more sustainable. “Denmark is one of the leading countries in the world when it comes to renewable energy”, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the IRU was formed in September 2016 with the intent of creating a running community that supports and encourages a healthy and active lifestyle through group events and participation. (APP)