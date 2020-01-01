Dense fog likely to prevail in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The chilly weather is showing no sign to decrease as dense fog is likely to prevail in Lahore on Jan 2 with a possibility of light shower in Islamabad.

A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect western and upper parts of the country from today and likely to persist in upper parts during next 48 hours.

Wednesday

Dense fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh while in few plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Rain/thunderstorm (with light snowfall over mountain) with cloudy weather condition is expected at isolated places in upper hilly areas of Khyber Pakhunkhwa, western Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Cold and dry weather is expected in most areas of the country while very cold in upper areas.

Thursday

Rain/thunderstorm ( snowfall over mountain) with cloudy weather condition is expected at isolated places in Northwest Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Dense fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere areas of the country while very cold in upper areas.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Dense fog prevailed over most plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh, while some districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Weather remained dry and cold in most parts of the country while very cold in upper areas. Rainfall (mm): Jiwani 15. Today’s Recorded Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C):\r

Skardu -11°C, Gupis -08°C, Parachinar -06°C, Astore, Kalat, Bagrote -05°C, Kalam -04°C, Malamajbba, Quetta and Gilgit -03°C.