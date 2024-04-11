Deputy PM Kabir deems Iran’s attack on Israel a justifiable self-defense

KABUL (BNA): The Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs, Mawlavi Abdul Kabir in a meeting with Iran’s Deputy Ambassador in Kabul, labeled the country’s attack on Israel as justifiable self-defense. According to a statement from ARG, Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, held a meeting with Seyyed Hassan Mortezaei, Iran’s Deputy Ambassador in Kabul.

In this meeting, in addition to appreciating the position of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on international issues, Seyyed Hassan Mortezaei has called for the expansion of relations between Kabul and Tehran.

Mortezaei stated that Tehran advocates for the continuation of positive relations between Afghanistan and its neighbors and strives to facilitate the Islamic Emirate’s positive interaction with regional countries.

According to him, opponents of the Islamic Emirate in Iran, as ordinary immigrants, live and are not allowed to engage in political activities.

“Tehran is prepared to cooperate in economic, trade, and healthcare sectors with Afghanistan by facilitating the implementation of agreements reached between Iran and the Islamic Emirate in various fields,” he added.

For his part, Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, the Deputy PM for Political Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, deemed Iran’s attack on Israel as a justifiable defense.

He further emphasized the development of relations between Kabul and Tehran, while expressing gratitude for Iran’s assistance and cooperation with Afghans, stating that the Islamic Emirate is eager to maintain good relations with all its neighbors.