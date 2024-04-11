Customs offices urge for timelyresolution of traders and clients’ issues

KABUL(BNA): Mufti Abdul Matin Sayed, the Head of General Customs at the Ministry of Finance, underscored the importance of addressing the concerns of traders and clients during a meeting with customs chiefs from Kandahar, Nimroz, and Farah.

According to the Bakhtar News Agency, during this meeting, the Head of General Customs at the Ministry of Finance advised the officials of the mentioned customs to accurately document, price, inspect, and laboratory-test commercial goods.

He further emphasized the need for customs officials to work beyond the specified timeframe to complete the procedures related to commercial goods. He urged for internal coordination and adherence to administrative procedures.