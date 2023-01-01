Deputy PM, WFP Director discusses humanitarian situation in Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): Taliban’s Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Abdul Salam Hanafi met with the Executive Director of the World Food Program (WFP) and said sanctions are not a solution to the existing issues in Afghanistan.

In a meeting with the Executive Director of WFP Carl Skau and his accompanying delegation, Deputy PM Hanafi in a statement said that the continuation of sanctions on Afghanistan’s ruling regime would further deteriorate the humanitarian situation in the country.

While thanking the UN global food program for its continued support in providing humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan during these difficult times, Hanafi said more support is needed.

Hanafi further added that the Islamic Emirate declared a general amnesty, banned the use and trafficking of drugs and collected beggars from the streets – adding the UN and the international community should extend their vital support programs across fields in Afghanistan.

“Sanctions are not a solution and could have negative impacts on the humanitarian situation in the war-torn country. Therefore, the international community should sympathize and opt for meaningful dialogue with the Islamic Emirate instead of imposing tough sanctions,” Hanafi said.

Meanwhile, WFP Executive Director Carl Skau, said the UN global good agency has been working with Afghanistan for the past 60 years in different sectors, including food security, nutrition, humanitarian aid, development programs and more. WFP’s goal is to attract more international aid to the people of Afghanistan, he added.