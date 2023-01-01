US State Deptt and AfghanEvac renew deal

KABUL (Khaama Press): The US State Department and AfghanEvac, a veterans-led organization renewed their agreement to work together and continue relocating Afghan allies and friends left behind nearly two years after the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The signing of the new memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the State Department and the veterans-led organization which took place at the National Museum for American Diplomacy in the State Department in Washington on June 12, indicates the relocation is far from over.

The signed agreement between the States Department and AfghanEvac which took place in Washington on Monday extends the partnership between the two entities to help Afghan allies extends through December 2024.

Additionally, the AfghanEvac’s founder said, that the US government is fully committed to continue relocating Afghan allies through to the end.

Shawn VanDiver, a Navy veteran and president of AfghanEvac on Monday told to media, “They are not trying to make this go away.”

Meanwhile, VanDiver expressed hope that top American officials would support veterans and other volunteers who have been involved in trying to help Afghan friends and allies.

Although the 2021 evacuation airlifted tens of thousands of Afghans out, thousands more who helped the US military during the 20-year war were estimated to be left behind, and are facing grave danger from the Taliban regime.

Blinken on Monday said, since the withdrawal ended in August 2021, more than 24,000 Afghans have been relocated to the US or other countries.

Meanwhile, he thanked the coalition members (veterans) during the signing ceremony and said “You have truly risen to the challenge with incredible integrity and persistence at every step along the way. it’s your expertise, it’s your ideas, it’s your local networks that have made all the difference.”