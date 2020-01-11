DHAKA: Muslims arrive to perform Friday prayer during ‘Biswa Ijtema’, the second largest religious gathering of Muslims in the world, on January 10, 2020.

DHAKA, BANGLADESH - JANUARY 10 : Muslims arrive to perform Friday prayer during 'Biswa Ijtema', the second largest religious gathering of Muslims in the world, in Tongi town of Dhaka , Bangladesh on January 10, 2020. ( Zakir Hossain Chowdhury - Anadolu Agency )

The Frontier Post / January 11, 2020
