Dharna violence cases: Imran exempted from appearing in next hearing

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted an exemption to PTI Chairman Imran Khan from appearing in the next hearing of violence cases.

ATC hearing four cases against Imran Khan during his 2014 sit-in and Judges, Kausar Abbas and Shahrukh Arjumand are hearing theses including attack on the PTV building, Parliament and attack on the then SSP Junejo.

Earlier on February 23, the ATC rejected the permanent exemption from appearing before the court in the cases. The hearing was then adjourned until March 13.

PTI Chief was absent as the hearing commenced early morning after assisting defense counsel Shahid Gondal appeared before the court.

He reached the court premises after a one-hour recess ordered by Judge Arjumand had ended.

While talking to media outside the court, he termed the Shehbaz Sharif as Chota don and claimed that he has been caught in the corruption in the Metro.

Imran Khan blamed that Faisal Subhan, the CEO of Capital Engineering which was awarded the contract for Multan Metro bus project, confessed to the Chinese regulatory authority investigating corruption charges in the project that Shehbaz and his family received hefty kickbacks in their overseas accounts.

The PTI chief was issued summons on January 31. He had later appeared before the court at the last hearing. Judge Arjumand had heard the case regarding injuries sustained by SSP Asmatullah Junejo’s in an attack in the Red Zone during the PTI-led sit-in.

