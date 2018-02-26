At least14 militants killed in airstrikes

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) claimed that at least 14 militants were killed in airstrikes carried out in Helmand and Farah provinces of Afghanistan.

According to MoD at least ten militants were killed in Bala Bolok district of Farah and 14 others were injured during the strike.

Similarly, four gunmen were killed in an airstrike in Nahr-e-Saraj district of Helmand province.

MoD added that number of vehicle and a motorcycle belonging to the militants were also destroyed during the airstrike.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

