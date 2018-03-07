Doha Junior Open Suqash tournament: Pakistani players lift U-13, 15, 17 and 19 titles

Ali Sheikh

PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s upcoming Squash player Muhammad Ammad won the Doha Junior Open Squash by defeating Indian Arihanth Sunil in straight sets of Under-13 category final.

According to detail available here, 12-year-old Muhammad Ammad, hailing from PAF Squash Academy Peshawar won the final in straight sets by 11-2, 11-8 and 11-4 in just over 40 minutes.

Ammad during the whole tournament did not lose a single set and won all his matches in straight sets. During the tournament Ammad also defeated Jassim Al-Thani of Qatar and Rohan Arya Gondi of USA.

Muhammad Ammad will now feature in Qatar Junior Open Squash in U-13 category and is very optimistic about his victory in the next event as well.

He attributed his success to his coaches and his father. Ammad vowed to bring more laurels to the country in Squash and hoped that he will try his best to walk on the footsteps of Squash legends like Qamar Zaman, Jehangir Khan and Jansher Khan.

Another Pakistani star, Hammad Khan showed a wonderful performance by winning the title against his opponent Abdul Rehman of Jordan in under-15 category 11-5, 11-6, 11-5 in 23 minutes.

In under-17 category, Haris Qasim defeated his compatriot Farhan Hashmi in straight games to win the title 11-8, 11-8, 11-7 in 33 minutes. The under-19 title was also won by Pakistani Uzair Rasheed, who defeated countryman Abbas Zeb in a thrilling match 2-11,9-11,11-5,11-9 and 11-6 in 52 minutes.

