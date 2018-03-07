Chairman PCB satisfied with arrangements

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah gave green signal to Chairman PCB Najam Sethi to hold international cricket matches in Karachi just after PSL final to be played here on March 25.

The Chairman PCB Mr Sethi called on Sindh chief minister here at the CM House on Tuesday and thanked him for his unflinching support for holding PSL final in Karachi. “I am really thankful to you for the support you have given to PCB to hold PSL final in Karachi,” he told the chief minister and added.

“Your team, police and Rangers and civil administration, is always ready to meet our requirements and share each and every plan with us and also follow the PCB requirements and SOP,” he said.

He said that if the chief minister gave him green signal he would hold international cricket matches just after PSL final in Karachi. On this the chief minister said that he would love to bring international cricket back to Karachi. “Karachi is a vibrant city of peaceful people and it was their support that the peace has been restored here,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that he was working hard to restore sports, national and international, literary and music programs, art and craft in this city of lights. “This city has suffered a lot now people would enjoy every moment of their life in this city,” he vowed. The chief minister and chairman PCB also discussed security plan, arrival of the team, routes to stadium and facilities for the visitors in detail.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi has said that Pakistan Super League (PSL) final will be played at National Stadium Karachi on March 25. Expressing satisfaction over the renovation and construction work being carried out at National Stadium, he said most of the work has been completed while remaining work will be completed up to March 15.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons at National Stadium here on Monday. Earlier, Najam Sethi along with COO, PCB Subhan Ahmad inspected the ongoing renovation and construction work at the stadium and also chaired a meeting in this regard. Sethi said the match tickets selling process will be started from March 15.? He said the National Stadium has an approximate capacity of 25000 people. He also added that West Indies cricket team will play three matches in Lahore from April 1 to 4. Sethi further said regarding West Indies match in Karachi, he will give good news within next two days.

The chairman also said ICC security teams after visiting Lahore and Karachi gave positive reports and issued a green signal for holding matches in both the cities. He thanked all the stakeholders who took part in the renovation and construction work.

