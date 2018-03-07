PSL can become second biggest T20 league: Tamim

Monitoring Desk

DUBAI: Peshawar Zalmi opener Tamim Iqbal believes Pakistan Super League (PSL) has the potential to grow bigger than the Big Bash League (BBL) and become the second biggest T20 tournament in the world. Tamim, who has been a part of the Peshawar squad in the first two editions and also in the ongoing third edition, believes PSL is growing fast and will soon outrun a lot of domestic T20 leagues.

“Playing in the PSL has been a great experience for me so far,” Tamim told PakPassion. “I was lucky to have played in the first and second editions of the tournament and now I have the chance to play in PSL3 as well. I can safely say with conviction that this is a fantastic tournament and has the potential and all the hallmarks to be the second best franchise based T20 tournament in the world very soon.”

