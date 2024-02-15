DPO Kohat appears before PHC

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Muhammad Farhan appeared on Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan direction in writ plea against arrest of local government chairman Nabi Ullah from court’s premises, on Thursday.

Chief Justice PHC Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan ordered applicants for recording statement with Additional Registrar Judicial. However, DPO Kohat denied custody of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) LG chairman Nabi Ullah by any policemen and assured stern action after production evidence in this regard.

DPO further informed that concerned petitioner didn’t approached police till today and added that he upheld the supremacy of law and it is also his professional responsibility. The counsel Khurram Zeeshan and Shah Faisal advocates argued that Nabi Ullah was arrest on 19th January in front district courts Kohat by police along with other personnel in civil dress while added that whereabouts of PTI worker is still unknown. The competent authorities didn’t fulfill their duties despite several pleas for recovery of Nabi Ullah, the counsel argued.

In the meantime, Chief Justice inquired from DPO Kohat Farhan had petitioner has placed allegation on police for arrest of Nabi Ullah from court’s premises. However, DPO denied custody of Nabi Ullah and informed that several raids were conducted on different police posts along with court’s bill off but the petitioner’s brother was identified there as police didn’t took him into custody.

Chief Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan observed that PHC will look into Contempt of Court proceedings against concerned official if Nabi Ullah custody proved and ordered petitioner to record statement with Additional Registrar Judicial and name officials who arrested PTI worker from court’s premises.

Cout seeks reply for direct election on minority seats plea: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Fahim Wali ordered the federal’s government for submission of reply in writ against minority reserved seats 18th constitutional amendment, on Thursday.

The counsel Nauman Mohib Kakakhel advocate argued that in 18th constitutional amendments special quota is reserved for minority community for representation in parliament in 2010. In the Articles 51 and 106 of the Constitution of Pakistan reserved quota was enshrined, the counsel added.

The minority community can’t be supposed to elect their representatives directly, the counsel argued. He added that the political parties selected minority’s members as per their representation ratio.

The counsel Nauman Mohib Kakakhel advocate argued that it had deprived minority community from directly electing their representatives as well as undemocratic and against the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

The counsel argued for declaring Articles 51& 106 of the Constitution to be null and void. He further argued for provision of right to minority community for direct electing their representatives.

PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Fahim Wali ordered the federal’s government for submission of reply and adjourned further hearing after conclusion of initial arguments.

AD&SJ grants bail to juvenile: Additional District and Session Judge (AD&SJ) Aftab Iqbal granted bail to juvenile held in murder of Edwards College’s student on resisting mobile snatching. According to prosecution, police had charged juvenile named Haroon for murder of Edwards College’s student Hassan Tariq during mobile snatching on 10th October 2023.

The counsel Arbab Yasir Arafat advocate argued the petitioner is juvenile and 14 years of age while is arrested due contact with the main accused never nominated in First Information Report but charged after 164 statement. The counsel argued that police neither held identification parade nor produced evidences or witnesses against the petitioner and argued that evidences are insufficient. AD&SJ granted bail to alleged culprit after conclusion of arguments.