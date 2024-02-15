JUP-Noorani announces electoral alliance with PPP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) Noorani Group has announced electoral alliance with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for the General Elections 2024. This was announced by the central vice president JUP-Noorani Group, Syed Mohammad Sibtain Gillani, alias Taj Agha and Divisional President PPP, Peshawar, Haji Misbahuddin during a press conference here on Thursday.

Others JUP and PPP leaders including Mohammad Owais Qadri advocate, Mohammad Iqbal, Shah Zuqarnain and other leaders of PPP. Talking on the occasion, Syed Sibtain Gillani, alias Taj Agha said that JUP-Noorani Group and PPP have entered into electoral alliance for the general elections. The alliance, he said was reached out between both parties during a meeting of the former president Asif Zardari and President JUP-Noorani Group, Sahibzada Abul Khair Dr Mohammad Zubair, at Lahore.

During the meeting, he said that Asif Ali Zardari and Sahibzada Abul Khair Dr Mohammad Zubair have agreed on a formal electoral alliance and an eight-point agreement. Syed Sibtain Gillani said that in the light of the same 8-points agreement, he in the capacity of the central vice president of JUP-Noorani Group urging the party workers and supporters to cast their votes in favour of PPP candidates across the country to bring political, social and economic stability in the country.