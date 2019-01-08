Dr Asad Majeed to take charge as new Pakistan ambassador to US

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: The newly appointed Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States Dr Asad Majeed Khan on Monday has reached Washington to take charge of his new responsibilities.

According to details, Dr Majeed is career diplomat and he recently served as Pakistan’s ambassador in Tokyo. In the past, he has served in New York and Washington in different capacities. His appointment was announced by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in October last year.

Dr Majeed replaces Ali Jahangir Siddiqi, who was appointed ambassador by the PML-N government at the far end of its five-year tenure.

Siddiqui stepped down from his post as Pakistan’s ambassador to the US on December 25, 2018.

Dr Majeed will present his credentials to US President Donald Trump in the coming days.