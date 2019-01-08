CTD arrests extortionist in Karachi operation

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested an extortionist belonging to a political party in an operation conducted in Sher Shah area of Karachi.

CTD spokesperson told local news channel that the arrested extortionist was identified as Muhammad Imran alias Qadri and belonged to a political party.

During initial investigation, Muhammad Imran alias Qadri revealed that he had contested provincial assembly election from in 2013. He also informed that he was sector in charge of the Sher Shah area.

He also confessed to receiving extortion money from Sher Shah Market. One Kalashnikov, one repeater, one 9MM pistol and large number of bullets were also recovered from his possession.