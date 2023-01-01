Earthquake and flash floods kill at least 10 people in Afghanistan

Paktika (Agenices): State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management of the Islamic Emirate says that due to recent flash floods and earthquakes, at least 10 people were killed and more than 60 others were injured.

Shafiullah Rahimi, spokesperson of the State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management announced the latest update on the number of deaths and injuries from the recent natural disasters in the country.

The recent natural disasters have resulted in serious financial and human losses, as a result, roughly 800 houses have been completely destroyed in earthquakes, and more than 100 residential houses have been demolished in flash floods across the country.

The recent earthquake’s epicenter, which was 40 Km to the south-Southeast of Jurm district in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province, according to US Geological Survey, also jolted Kabul, Kunar, Paktika, Takhar, Laghman, Baghlan, Samangan, Kunduz, Panjshir, Parwan provinces.

According to the US Geological Survey, a 6.5 magnitude earthquake with a depth of 187 kilometers on Monday night jolted several provinces of Afghanistan as well as parts of Pakistan, Tajikistan, and India. Previously, the Taliban’s Ministry of Public Health had announced the number of fatalities 3, and injuries 70, caused as a result of the late earthquake.

Furthermore, the State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management said that more than 1,000 people died and 2,150 others sustained injuries from natural disasters during the past year.

Experts believe Afghanistan is prone to natural disasters including earthquakes, flooding, drought, landslides, and avalanches, which adds to the problems of the ordinary people, amid the existing economic and humanitarian crisis.